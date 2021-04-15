Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 109.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 92.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 590,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

