IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQE stock opened at GBX 59.72 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £478.52 million and a P/E ratio of -151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.81. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

