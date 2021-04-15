iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. 705,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.