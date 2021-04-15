iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

