iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

USMV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

