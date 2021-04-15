iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $125.61. 962,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

