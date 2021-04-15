iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 176.5% in March

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

