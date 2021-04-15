iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

