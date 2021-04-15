iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,412. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

