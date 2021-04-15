iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $232.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $234.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

