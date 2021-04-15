iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.43. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,934. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $260.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

