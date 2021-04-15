iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.78. 57,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.