iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. 20,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,773. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

