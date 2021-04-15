iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $416.32. 238,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $415.51.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

