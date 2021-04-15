iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.54. 169,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

