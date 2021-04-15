Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 229.8% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,220. The company has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

