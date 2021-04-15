J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

JBHT stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

