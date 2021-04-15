J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.18 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

