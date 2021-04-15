J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

