J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $157.34 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $109.65 and a 12-month high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

