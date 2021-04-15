J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JILL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 157,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,068. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.Jill stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.12% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

