J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

