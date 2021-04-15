JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,006. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $128.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

