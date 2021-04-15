Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,074 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

NYSE MEC opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.