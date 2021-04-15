Jane Street Group LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY).

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.