Jane Street Group LLC Invests $120,000 in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE:GBS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

