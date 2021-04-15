Jane Street Group LLC Invests $143,000 in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Trident Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDAC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDAC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 0.07. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Trident Acquisitions Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.