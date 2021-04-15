Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

