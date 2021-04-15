Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,249 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SURF stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,785 in the last ninety days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.