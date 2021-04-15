Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NIPOF opened at $517.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.50. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $355.00 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

