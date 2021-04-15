Jason Child Sells 1,582 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28.

SPLK stock opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

