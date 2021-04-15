Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,367. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

