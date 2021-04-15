JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $375.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.67 and its 200 day moving average is $344.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.52.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

