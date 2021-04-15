JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Open Text by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

OTEX stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

