JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 435,741.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,289 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.