JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 215.4% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average is $232.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.