JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,465 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2,606.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Total by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Total by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

