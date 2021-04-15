JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.