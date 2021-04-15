JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,077 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

