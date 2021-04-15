Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 23 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 23 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

