Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

CCI opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $180.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.