JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

