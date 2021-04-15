JMP Securities Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $568.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $544.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.90. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

