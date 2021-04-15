JMP Securities Upgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Market Outperform

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

