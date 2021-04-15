Jobchain Price Tops $0.0017 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $11.41 million and $369,083.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00068994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00746254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.02 or 0.05981993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033303 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

