John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,943. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

