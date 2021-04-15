John Perlowski Sells 1,754 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Stock

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

