John Tomovcsik Sells 1,359 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78.

NYSE:IRM opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

