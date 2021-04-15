Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

