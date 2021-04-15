JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514 over the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

